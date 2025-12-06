A quadruple shooting early Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore left two people dead and two others hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responded around 5:39 a.m. to the 1800 block of McHenry Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood for a report of a shooting inside a residence.

Upon arrival, police found four unidentified adults with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Baltimore Police Department news release.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another man and woman were also taken to an area hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, police said in the release.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shootings and asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or to leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCKUP.