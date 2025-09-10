Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened early Wednesday in West Baltimore.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Fremont Avenue in Upton. They found an unresponsive adult man with life-threatening injuries, police said. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Authorities haven’t released more information on a suspected vehicle or driver.

A man was killed in a hit-and-run at the intersection of North President Street and East Baltimore Street earlier this summer. At least 65 pedestrians died on Maryland roads so far this year, according to the state’s online crash database. The database recorded five fatal pedestrian crashes in Baltimore City as of Sept. 10.

Anyone with information on the fatal hit-and-run is urged to call detectives from the Crash Team at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.