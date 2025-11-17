A Lake Shore woman’s 911 call has become pivotal evidence for Anne Arundel County homicide detectives investigating the shooting deaths of her and her husband in the Pasadena area on Sunday afternoon.

The recorded call, detectives wrote in charging documents, helped police identify Anthony Louis Reyes as the man they suspect in the killings of William Charles Hayes, 56, and Jeanna Loraine Hayes, 54, and explained what may have motivated the 61-year-old to resort to violence.

Detectives wrote that they could hear a woman pleading with someone she called “Tony” not to shoot her. Tony was then heard arguing with “Charlie” about money.

“The suspect is recorded shooting what appears to sound like a firearm, at which point the female is heard calling to ‘Charlie’ and again asking not to be shot,” detectives wrote. “The firearm can be heard being shot several times before no voices can be heard anymore.”

Police received the 911 call around 1:55 p.m. Sunday and found the deceased couple seven minutes later in their home in the 1700 block of Twickenham Road. Officials described Reyes as having a professional relationship and personal friendship with the couple, who owned a home improvement company that Reyes was affiliated with.

Toni Arnold said her daughter lived with the victims but wasn’t home at the time of the shooting, WJZ reported. She said the Hayeses were her daughter’s grandparents.

“I just can’t believe somebody viciously murdered them in broad daylight,” Arnold told the news station. “He didn’t deserve that. He took care of his wife; he took care of my daughter. It just breaks my heart.”

After identifying Reyes as the suspect, police located him in Severn and attempted a traffic stop around 6:27 p.m. Reyes fled, leading to a brief pursuit that ended on Route 97 at Quarterfield Road, authorities said. Officers took Reyes into custody around 6:34 p.m. following a short struggle.

Reyes, of Nottingham, is charged with two counts each of first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as first-degree and second-degree assault.

He does not have an attorney listed in court records.

Anne Arundel District Judge Thomas J. Pryal ordered Reyes held without bond after a hearing in Annapolis Monday morning.

According to charging documents, a witness called police around 4 p.m. Sunday saying they had recently spoken with Reyes.

The witness, detectives wrote, reported Reyes called them and “admitted to shooting ‘Charlie’ and ‘Jeanie.’”

Reyes then allegedly told the witness he was going to go to Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover. The witness told police that Reyes drove a black Toyota sedan with Mississippi tags and provided his license plate number.

Knowing Reyes’ tag proved helpful to investigators.

Police said in a news release Monday they were able to locate him because of Automated License Plate Reader data and with help from the $1.5 million intelligence center the department unveiled in February.

“I’m very proud of the work of our men and women,” Police Chief Amal Awad said Sunday.

Police spokesman Marc Limansky said investigators have not located a weapon.

Describing its investigation as “active and ongoing,” the Police Department encouraged anyone with information about the Pasadena killings to call detectives at 410-222-4731.