Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed a couple in their Lake Shore home Sunday afternoon.

Police said the bodies of William Hayes, 56, and his wife Jenna, 54, were found just before 2 p.m. at a home in a waterfront neighborhood in the 1700 block of Twickenham Road. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said police identified the suspect as Anthony Lewis Reyes, 61, and took him into custody hours later.

Police said Reyes had a business relationship and personal friendship with the couple, but did not elaborate on a possible motive.

Lt. A.J. Gardiner said investigators were able to identify Reyes as the suspect and located him in Hanover. An officer attempted a traffic stop at about 6:27 p.m., which led to a pursuit that ended on Route 97 at Quarterfield Road when Reyes was taken into custody at 6:34 p.m. following a brief struggle, Gardiner said.

Hayes owned a home improvement company and Reyes was affiliated with the company, Gardiner said.

Gardiner said a 911 call placed from inside the home before the shooting occurred was key to helping identify a suspect.

“I’m very proud of the work of our men and women,” Awad said.

As of Nov. 13, Anne Arundel County Police said, there had been seven homicide victims in the county this year, three fewer than the same time last year.

This article has been updated.