The National Aquarium in Baltimore will reopen its doors on Saturday morning after a power outage forced it to close this week, a spokesman said.

Aquarium staff had been working around-the-clock since an electrical outage at its Pier 3 building started on Wednesday night. A power generator kept the animal habitats running while workers fixed the issue. The National Aquarium will resume its regular hours starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Those who bought tickets to the aquarium for Thursday and Friday will be automatically refunded. Several people who arrived at the aquarium ticket booth on Thursday were turned away.

Kristin Zissel, the spokesman for the National Aquarium, said they are grateful “for the extraordinary skill and professionalism exhibited by the animal care and welfare teams that prioritized and maintained the safety of the animals within our habitats throughout this closure.”