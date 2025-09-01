E-bikes could soon be zipping along more trails in Maryland parks. Officials with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources are considering allowing e-bikes on more state bike trails, a move they say could increase accessibility to public parks.

Sales of electric bikes quadrupled in the U.S. between 2019 and 2022, according to the Department of Energy, as their popularity soared. Baltimore City launched a pilot program last year offering vouchers to people who wanted to buy an e-bike, hoping it would encourage more environmentally friendly transportation and help alleviate traffic.

The DNR hopes e-bikes will bring more visitors to state parks, according to the proposed regulation, and also boost sales for local small businesses that sell e-bikes. The department also said the policy could provide further opportunities for outdoor recreation to people who cannot use traditional bikes due to physical disabilities, age or mobility issues.

Not everyone is sold on the proposed change. In posts on social media, some people brought up safety concerns about e-bikes, some of which can reach 28 mph, being on the same trails as walkers and hikers.

Jed Weeks, executive director of bike advocacy group Bikemore, isn’t too concerned with the idea of allowing e-bikes on more trails. Regulations haven’t kept up with the surge in e-bike ridership, he said. He sees the department’s proposal as a way to make laws surrounding e-bikes more consistent throughout the state.

“It doesn’t really give me pause beyond, you know, we already have irresponsible trail users out there,” he said. “But that’s not really a function of the vehicle.”

Riders should keep in mind that trails are shared spaces and people should be respectful and careful, Weeks said. The state will likely have to develop formal or adjusted trail speed limits or different signage, he said.

The department is accepting public comments on the proposed change through Sept. 22.

Where would e-bikes be allowed?

Currently, e-bikes are already allowed on two trails: the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail and the Western Maryland Rail Trail.

But under the proposed regulation by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, visitors to state parks would be able to use e-bikes on trails where bikes are already allowed.

It doesn’t mean visitors can access all public lands through e-bikes. Pedestrian trails or areas that have infrastructure, habitat and safety concerns will still bar e-bikes.

What e-bikes could I use?

The department said pedal-assisted e-bikes, known as class 1 and class 3, would be in the clear. But under the proposed regulation, class 2 e-bikes, which have a motor that works whether or not the rider is pedaling, would only be allowed if they are adaptive.

Adaptive bikes are usually customized with a mobility device for people with physical disabilities or mobility challenges. The devices include hand-cycles, three-wheeled designs for stability, reinforced frames, adaptive seating or specialized controls.

How many state trails are there?

There are more than 1,400 miles of trails on land and water across public lands the Department of Natural Resources manages, including state parks, natural resource management areas, natural environment areas, rail trails and state battlefields. At least 26 of these sites have bike trails, according to the department.

Some parks with popular bike trails include Gunpowder Falls, Patapsco Valley and Greenbrier. The state also has a handful of adaptive mountain bike trails, including at Patapsco Valley and Savage River State Forest.

People who want to share their thoughts with the department can send a letter to the Office of Outdoor Recreation in Annapolis, email outdoorrecreation.dnr@maryland.gov or submit feedback through an online comment form.