One of two suspects wanted in the killing of a man last month in North Bethesda has been arrested in North Carolina, Montgomery County Police said Friday.

Joshua Carter, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 21 killing of 29-year-old Akwalabeng Fontava, police said.

Carter, of Silver Spring, is also charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery, police said.

On Wednesday, U.S. marshals arrested Carter in Fayetteville, North Carolina, police said. Carter was in the Cumberland County Detention Center Friday afternoon. He had not obtained a lawyer in North Carolina, according to a staffer at the facility.

He remains in custody pending extradition to Montgomery County, police said.

Authorities found Fontava’s body inside an apartment in the 5900 block of Montrose Road. He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second suspect, 25-year-old Justin Michael Greene Collins, also of Silver Spring, has not yet been arrested, police said.

A third suspect, 37-year-old Sheldon Milan Boykins, of Hyattsville, was arrested last month, police said.

Detectives learned that an adult man and woman were inside the apartment before last month’s shooting. They were kidnapped and “forced into a vehicle following the shooting. The man was later released in Silver Spring,” police said at the time.

Detectives found the woman at the Westfield Montgomery shopping mall with Boykins.

Boykins was taken to the county’s detention center, where he was charged with two counts of kidnapping and gun charges, police said.