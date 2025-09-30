Montgomery County Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two Silver Spring men wanted for first-degree murder in the slaying of a man found fatally shot in a North Bethesda apartment earlier this month.

Investigators obtained warrants charging 18-year-old Joshua Carter and 25-year-old Justin Michael Greene Collins, linking them to the slaying of 29-year-old Akwalabeng Fontava, police said Tuesday.

Authorities found Fontava’s body on Sept. 21 inside an apartment in the 5900 block of Montrose Road. He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Warrants obtained by police also charge the suspects with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery.

A third suspect, 37-year-old Sheldon Milan Boykins, of Hyattsville, is in custody and being held without bond.

Detectives learned that an adult man and woman were inside the apartment before the shooting. They were kidnapped and “forced into a vehicle following the shooting. The man was later released in Silver Spring,” police had said.

Detectives found the woman at the Westfield Montgomery shopping mall with Boykins.

Boykins was taken to the county’s detention center, where he was charged with two counts of kidnapping and gun charges, police said.