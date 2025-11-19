The driver who was rescued from a car that plunged off of Pier 4 and sank into the Inner Harbor on Tuesday evening is conscious and expected to live after being under water for nearly 30 minutes, officials said.

The driver, a middle-aged woman, remains in critical condition after divers with the Baltimore City Fire Department rescued her from her red Chevy sedan, spokesperson John Marsh said. She was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department said she was alert and awake on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials continue investigating, said Vernon Davis, spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the scene in the 700 block of Eastern Avenue within minutes of her car driving off of Pier 4 near the National Aquarium. Dozens of police cars and fire trucks were at the scene as several divers entered the 53-degree water.

They rescued the woman, then went back to check the vehicle for any other victims. She was the only person in the car, fire officials said.

Kalsang Dolker, a tourist visiting from New York who saw the aftermath when she arrived at the pier around 6 p.m., said the car floated across the harbor toward Pier 5 as it sank and ended up about 30 feet off of the dock near the Pier 5 Hotel. The car’s trunk popped open then the entire car submerged into the water within three minutes, she said.

Another bystander who saw the entire incident told Dolker that the car sped down the side of the pier before flying into the water.

The vehicle was pulled from the harbor shortly after 9 p.m.

Emergency crews rushed to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Tuesday evening after a car plunged off a pier and sank, leaving one person in critical condition. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

More than a dozen Baltimore fire trucks and police cars lined the area near the Pier 5 Pavilion on Tuesday as divers jumped into the Inner Harbor and rescue boats searched for a driver whose car plunged into the water. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

This is not the first time a vehicle has been recovered from the Inner Harbor.

In July, fire and police personnel pulled a van with a body inside of it out of the Inner Harbor. The minivan was recovered 22 feet underwater just behind the National Aquarium on Pier 4. It was branded with the logo of Waldorf-based transportation company, Silver Taxi Cab.

Baltimore Police officials said the van was reported missing in December 2014, but officials have yet to identify the person found inside.

A Philips Seafood sous chef and military veteran jumped into the harbor in 2023 to save a driver after his car plunged into the water outside of the restaurant. The sous chef, Tom Walsh, smashed one of the car windows open to rescue the driver stuck inside.

Walsh is the son of the actor Dylan Walsh, whose credits include the TV series “Superman & Lois” and “Nip/Tuck.”