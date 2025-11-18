Emergency crews rushed to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Tuesday evening after a car plunged off a pier and sank, leaving the driver who was pulled from the water in critical condition, officials said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the scene in the 700 block of Eastern Avenue where the vehicle plunged into the harbor and was submerged between Piers 4 and 5, spokesperson John Marsh said.

Fire rescue teams navigate the harbor near Pier 5 in search of the driver. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

The woman driving the vehicle is in critical condition, Marsh said. There were no other victims, officials said.

The Baltimore Police Department’s underwater dive team helped recovered the vehicle, spokesperson Vernon Davis said. It was pulled from the harbor shortly after 9 p.m.

More than a dozen Baltimore fire trucks and police cars lined the area near the Pier 5 Hotel as divers and rescue boats scoured the 53-degree water.

Kalsang Dolker, a tourist visiting from New York, said she arrived at the pier around 6 p.m. and saw the vehicle about 30 feet off the dock, slowly sinking. She initially spotted the car’s trunk above the waterline, but never saw anyone escape. The windows were tinted, Dolker said, and within about three minutes the trunk popped open as it sank.

Dolker said another bystander who witnessed the entire incident told her the car, described as a red Chevy sedan, had been speeding before it “flew off the pier” on the National Aquarium side of the harbor and plunged into the water.

Rescue crews line the side of Pier 5 as divers take to the water. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Divers take to the water to search for a survivor of the crash. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

In July, fire and police personnel pulled a van with a body inside of it out of the Inner Harbor. The minivan was recovered 22 feet underwater just behind the National Aquarium on Pier 4. It was branded with the logo of Waldorf-based transportation company, Silver Taxi Cab.

Baltimore Police officials said the van was reported missing in December 2014, but officials have yet to identify the person found with it.

This article has been updated.