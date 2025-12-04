The holidays bring many stressors, from shopping and gift wrapping to party planning and traveling. A new concern amongst Guilford residents are the delivery drivers bringing their gifts having their cars stolen in the process — an incident that’s occurred at least three times in the last two weeks, community leaders said.

Guilford is a historic neighborhood composed of 800 or so single-family homes, cottages and mansions and boasts its proximity to Sherwood Gardens, a private park in North Baltimore. It’s not the place you’d think of as the site of three delivery drivers having their cars stolen in the past two weeks in a spate of carjackings some believe are targeted.

There have been 261 carjackings in Baltimore so far this year, a 36% decline from this same time in 2024, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Still, the carjackings in Guilford have left residents asking for more from officers.

Patrick Nolan, the Guilford Community Association manager, alerted residents of the three incidents. Nolan, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2018, said he’s never seen anything like this happen before.

Nearly two dozen messages and voicemails from residents have flooded his inbox. Residents are asking for an increased police presence in a neighborhood that already contracts an independent security firm, Wolf Professional Security, for patrolling.

“It’s just such a surprise to have something like this happen in Guilford,” Nolan said.

Most of the crimes committed in the northern district, where Guilford is located, are common assaults, police data shows. Nolan said he’s reached out to the northern district commander and alerted private security guards in the neighborhood — hoping either can curb these incidents he believes are targeted and being carried out by the same people.

Many Guilford residents are also reaching out about the drivers. A driver delivering a package for Amazon’s Volkswagen was stolen in the 4300 block of Norwood Road on Nov. 20, the community association shared.

When the delivery driver heard their car door shut as they were making a drop off, they ran into the middle of the street and were struck by the person driving away in their car, per the community association. Community leaders said the security guard found the delivery driver and called police to have them brought to a nearby hospital.

“We just feel bad that these delivery guys are losing their means of conducting business,” Nolan said. “It’s probably a second or third job for them.”

Vernon Davis, a spokesperson for Baltimore Police, said the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

On Monday, a driver’s black Chevy Trailblazer was stolen in the 4300 block of Underwood Road, police confirmed. The earliest incident happened on Nov. 16, when a DoorDash driver’s silver Nissan Sentra was taken while in the 4200 block of Greenway.

Davis confirmed all incidents were reported and said no arrests have been made in any of these carjackings. Only the black Chevy Trailblazer driver got their car back.

For now, the community association is upping communication with residents and still planning for their holiday party to go on this Sunday — with patrol cars and private security — a show of the strong sense of community Nolan says the neighborhood possesses.