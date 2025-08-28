The Maryland State Board of Education has reversed a local school board’s decision to censure one of its members.

Maggie Litz Domanowski, a member of Baltimore County’s school board, announced on her Facebook page Wednesday evening that the state disagreed with the board’s decision to censure Domanowski for “rude and disrespectful conduct toward the Superintendent.”

The board passed the censure resolution in March in a 7-4 vote alleging Domanowski used a “tone and manner that was perceived as uncivil and aggressive” during a Jan. 28 school board meeting.

In the exchange captured on video, Domanowski asks Superintendent Myriam Rogers questions about her nearly $3 billion fiscal 2026 proposed budget. Domanowski objects to being interrupted by Vice Chair Robin Harvey, noting that she gets three minutes to ask questions.

When she’s allowed to proceed, Domanowski asks Rogers about what she thought was a 50% cut to a budget line item called College and Career Readiness and how it would affect multiple academic programs. Rogers asks what page she is referring to while flipping through her budget book.

“It’s in your budget,” Domanowski replies. “You cut it by 50% this year.”

As the superintendent and her staff pause to fumble through documents, Domanowski continues to ask about line items that appear to show drastic cuts or increases. Rogers and her team offer a series of explanations until Domanowski’s time runs out.

The censure resolution, which Domanowski later appealed, stated that her “lack of courtesy and decorum during public discussion” did not align with the board’s standards and expectations. Not addressing her actions could “undermine the integrity and credibility” of the board, the board’s relationship with Rogers and Rogers’ effectiveness, the resolution stated. Other than the interruption and the tone used, there were no other examples of the alleged disrespect in the resolution.

Domanowski, who recently announced she’s running for reelection, quoted the letter from the state board rescinding the censure on her website.

“We do not observe any behavior that was rude and disrespectful conduct toward the Superintendent which ‘exhibited a lack of courtesy and decorum’ or ‘actions using a tone and manner that was perceived as uncivil and aggressive’ towards the Superintendent,” it read.

The board’s letter said Domanowski’s manner was “calm and professional” while she asked questions. Censuring her for it “defies reason,” and upholding it would “sidetrack local boards from governing on important educational matters.”

Josh Michael, president of the state board and executive director of the Sherman Family Foundation, a financial supporter of The Banner, said the reversal was announced at the end of Tuesday’s board meting.

Some board members — facing both support and opposition for the censure from residents — tried more than once to add a reconsideration of the decision to meeting agendas leading up to the August reversal. It never received enough votes.

Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala denied an interview request. Jane Lichter, Baltimore County’s board president, wrote in a text message that the board accepts the reversal.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all members of this board uphold the respect, professionalism and integrity that our stakeholders deserve,” she wrote. “Together we will do the work we must do on behalf of Baltimore County Public Schools’ students, staff, and families.”

On her site, Domanowski said she hoped the board wouldn’t appeal the decision so they can get back to focusing on the students.

“I believe a wrong has been corrected, allowing us to move forward,” she wrote.

