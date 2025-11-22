The gates of Fort McHenry National Monument reopened on Saturday morning after bomb squads safely removed a cannonball that renovation crews unearthed on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The park was quickly cleared and closed before 1 p.m. on Friday after the cannonball was found buried beneath the historic site, according to the National Park Service.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Hazardous Device Team and Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians were called and they worked to remove the explosive device for hours on Friday, according to police.

Gas was shut off in the area, and the police warned residents of a potential “loud noise” as they removed the cannonball. Bomb squad operations started to wrap up around 11 p.m. on Friday after the cannonball was removed. It was transferred to federal agencies for “continued observation,” according to police.

Shannon McLucas, a spokesperson for the National Park Service, said all visitors and staff were safely moved outside of the area. No injuries were reported.

The area where Fort McHenry stands served as an active military base during several wars, including the American Revolution, the War of 1812 and the Civil War, according to the National Park Service. Because of this, McLucas said, Friday’s discovery wasn’t uncommon.

Fort McHenry, which sits on the end of the South Baltimore neighborhood of Locust Point, reopened one week ago after the federal government shutdown forced it to close for over a month.