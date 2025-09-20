A 19-year-old man was shot and injured near Forest Park High School in Northwest Baltimore after a football game Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a call reporting gunfire on the 3700 block of Eldorado Avenue around 6:22 pm and found a teenager with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from Baltimore City Police.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Northwest District detectives are investigating the shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood.

The crime scene is large, stretching from 4403 Liberty Heights to the high school’s campus, according to the Baltimore City Police scanner on Broadcastify.

The shooting unfolded just after the school’s football game against Paul Laurence Dunbar High School ended, said Ninia Mouzone, Forest Park High School’s principal, in a letter to the school community on Friday evening. Mouzone said that no students from either school were involved or hurt.

“An evening meant to showcase school spirit and community pride was disrupted by violence that has no place in or around our school communities,” she said in the letter.

Police said on the scanner that the shooting occurred near the school’s playground.

This story may be updated.