The Baltimore Police Department said Monday that it is investigating a video depicting a violent confrontation in Federal Hill that has gone viral on social media.

The footage appears to show one man placing another in a chokehold for about 30 seconds in front of a bar in the unit block of East Cross Street.

The video was posted on social media by Barstool Loyola Sunday afternoon, where it garnered more than 3.1 million views. The account, which claimed that one of the men in the video was a student from Loyola University Maryland, did not immediately respond to a message about the video. The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no reports or 911 calls related to this incident, Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said, adding that the investigation includes determining when it may have occurred.

The video appears to show the two men in an argument before one of them wraps his arm around the other man’s neck and lifts him toward the street. The man in the chokehold attempts to free himself before tapping on the first man’s shoulder.

“He tapped, he tapped,” a bystander off camera can be heard saying said. “Let him go.”

The first man appears to swing the second into a car window, which shatters onto the sidewalk. The video ends with both men in the street, and a third man, who was wearing a shirt that read “security,” approaching them.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the Southern District at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.