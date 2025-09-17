Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Dundalk that left a man dead.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Portship Road, a residential street near the city-county line.

Police found a man, who was already dead, inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

This is the second homicide investigation in Baltimore County this week. On Monday evening, a 69-year-old woman was found dead in her Lutherville home with trauma to her upper body. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the Dundalk shooting or the woman’s death in Lutherville to contact them at 410-887-4636 or via Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.