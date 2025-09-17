Baltimore County Police are investigating the homicide of a 69-year-old woman who was discovered dead in a home in Lutherville.

Police said they responded to a call in the 1200 block of Oakcroft Drive around 8:25 p.m. Monday when they found 69-year-old Patricia Watson-Geiger dead in her home with trauma to her upper body.

More details about her death will be shared as the investigation continues, said Trae Corbin, a public information officer with the Baltimore County Police.

Watson-Geiger’s ex-husband, Danny Geiger, told The Baltimore Banner he found her lifeless in her bed after he returned home from work to their home on Monday evening.

“It’s like walking into your house and finding your best friend dead,” he said. The two were married for 30 years and remained friends after their divorce, Geiger said.

When Geiger entered the house, he said the lights were out and the belongings in her purse were scattered around the kitchen area. The drawers in the home were opened with clothes and items dispersed on the floor, he said.

Geiger said called 911 after he found his ex-wife unresponsive in her bedroom.

Watson-Geiger was a bartender at several bars and restaurants in the Towson area, Geiger said. She had three children, including one who died from cancer.

“A lot of people knew her,” Geiger said, adding that she enjoyed meeting new people. “She got along with everybody.”

The two lived in a tree-lined, suburban neighborhood near the Hampton Elementary School.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding her death to contact them at 410-887-4636 or anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

This article may be updated.