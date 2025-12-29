A Silver Spring man accused of kidnapping a teen girl from Kentucky called the case a “misunderstanding” in court on Monday.

Christian Alexander Delgado, wanted by Kentucky authorities for the alleged kidnapping of 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner, addressed the judge during a bond hearing in Montgomery County District Court.

“This is all a huge misunderstanding,” Delgado, 37, said over videoconference. “If I could get house arrest, so I can at least try to prepare my defense ... I would very much appreciate that.”

Prosecutors painted a very different picture. Delgado had no familial relationship with the teen, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Rubinstein said in the Rockville courthouse.

“He took her from her home into Montgomery County, where she was found,” Rubinstein said. “There was no intent for this girl to go back to her family.”

Police and U.S. marshals found the girl, who had been missing since Oct. 14, with Delgado in his Silver Spring home on Friday.

The prosecutor said a relative of Delgado was concerned that the teen was younger than 18.

Montgomery police said the girl was tracked after authorities received a tip that she may have been in the county.

The sheriff’s office in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, where the teen is from, had a warrant to arrest Delgado for kidnapping, according to a Saturday statement from the Montgomery County Police Department.

Delgado also told the judge he was a “model citizen.”

Judge John Moffett denied Delgado’s request for house arrest and ordered him held without bond until Kentucky authorities extradite him.

Delgado did not contest his extradition, public defender Luke Swinney said. Swinney asked that Delgado be released from jail so he could turn himself in.

Some of Delgado’s family members came to court on Monday. A woman who identified herself as his sister declined comment before the hearing. Other family members declined comment following the hearing.

After she was found, the teen was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Montgomery police said.

Representatives of the sheriff’s office in Rockcastle County could not be reached for comment Monday.

Luladay Nidaw, 41, a day care operator who lives on the same block as Delgado in Silver Spring, said she saw many police officers on the street on Friday and is concerned about the allegations against her neighbor.

“It’s dangerous. I’m scared for everybody,” she said. “My hand is shaking.”

Nidaw cares for children 7 years old and younger in her home, one of many semi-detached houses on the block. She said she also has a 13-year-old daughter.

In public statements over the past few months, the sheriff’s office in Rockcastle County has said that the Kentucky State Police and the FBI assisted in looking for the teen. Searches were done on foot and with drones.