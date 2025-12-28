A 13-year-old Kentucky girl who went missing two months ago was found Friday night in a Silver Spring home, police say, and a Maryland man faces charges in her disappearance.

According to a news release from Montgomery County Police, officers and U.S. Marshals went to a home in the 12000 block of Dalewood Drive at about 5:52 p.m. after receiving a tip related to Wynter Wagoner, the missing teen.

Upon arriving and finding the girl, officers arrested 37-year-old Christian Alexander Delgado, the release said. Maryland property records show Delgado owns a home on that block.

The teen had been missing since Oct. 14. It’s unclear from the news release how she ended up Silver Spring, which is several hundreds of miles away from where she lives in Kentucky.

Her father provided a statement to WLEX, a TV news station in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, saying that law enforcement had informed his family that his daughter had been found safe.

“It’s very, very new — it just happened so the details are not clear at the moment. I don’t want to give any misinformation,” he said. “I do also want to say thank you for all the efforts in trying to find my daughter and all the prayers for her safety. We do truly appreciate it and are so thankful she’s okay.”

The sheriff’s office in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, had a warrant to arrest Delgado for kidnapping, the release said, and Delgado was being held in Montgomery County as of Saturday while he awaited extradition.