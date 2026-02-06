The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to investigate a leaked voice message that allegedly captures deputies making inappropriate and sexually suggestive remarks about a former top county official.

The Facebook page of Turnbull Brockmeyer Law Group, a firm that has become a go-to source of local information even as some have questioned its motivation, posted a nearly five-minute audio clip Monday night. In it, men who the law firm says are deputies discuss an array of topics: a woman needing medication, AI robot sex, a man getting dropped off in front of their house by a bus, a community resource event and former County Executive Danielle Robinson.

“Listen, Danielle: I want you to come down to Lodge, and we’re going to fucking brutalize you,” one alleged deputy says. Another makes a crude sexual reference.

The Banner has not independently verified the veracity of the recording.

Robinson, who previously went by Danielle Hornberger and was the Cecil County executive from 2020-24, said she feels violated to hear voices she recognizes speaking about her in such a way. She called on leadership, including the Cecil County executive’s office, to condemn the behavior and hold the individuals involved accountable.

“If these recordings are verified, there must be swift, transparent and decisive accountability,” she said. “Anything less erodes public trust and sends a dangerous message about what is tolerated in positions of power.”

Michael Holmes, a spokesperson for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, said he became aware of the audio after it was shared online. He said the sheriff’s office will bring in an outside agency to investigate the matter but it hasn’t chosen one yet. The deputies who are allegedly on the recording have not been placed on leave or faced consequences, according to Holmes.

The audio is from an accidental dialing from May 19, 2023, according to Adele Brockmeyer. The attorney, who co-runs the Turnbull Brockmeyer Law Group Facebook page, said she received the recording from a friend of the recipient, who held on to it out of fear of retribution.

Brockmeyer said she shared the audio clip because “hearing high-level sheriff’s deputies threatening this type of behavior makes me question what is happening to the residents of Cecil County.”

Robert Royster, a spokesperson for Cecil County government, said it would be inappropriate to comment. The Fraternal Order of Police’s Union Lodge No. 2, which was alluded to in the recording, did not respond to a request for comment from The Banner.