A shooting in Northeast Baltimore left one woman dead and four people injured on Monday evening.

A Baltimore Police Department officer was patrolling Belair Road, a busy commercial corridor in Belair-Edison with restaurants and retail, around 10:54 p.m. when he heard gunshots near Mayfield Avenue, police said. Once he responded, he found two men, ages 24 and 20, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 54-year-old woman who had also been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers learned two other men, ages 25 and 31, walked into an area hospital around that time with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The city has seen a decrease in homicides since 2023, hitting a historic low in the first half of 2025. As of Tuesday, there have been 132 homicides and 304 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore, according to police data.