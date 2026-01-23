While some people prepped for the snowy weekend at the grocery store, dozens of others headed to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter on Thursday to grab a pup for the weekend.

A day after BARCS posted on social media asking for help caring for its almost 100 dogs during the snowstorm this weekend, people from as far as Parkville answered the call. Although BARCS does not usually offer short-term foster stays for its dogs, the staff needs more assistance during weather events when it’s difficult to get to the kennel.

The short-term stays start Thursday or Friday and extend until at least Tuesday, depending on weather conditions. The shelter said in a social media post that it can provide food and communication support for the short-term fosters, but it may not be able to give crates for every dog.

The shelter will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday for those looking to take in a dog before the snow hits.

Jonathan Snack, a Hampden resident, and his wife felt it would be fun for their 6-year-old and 3-year-old to have a dog to play with in the snow. His family often watches dogs for family friends, and his kids love having a pup in the house, he said.

Jetsen, the mixed-breed, 4-year-old dog, was wagging her tail and sniffing the bag of treats in Snack’s hand before heading to her North Baltimore home.

“I was just texting my wife, we might end up with a dog after this weekend,” he said.

A few others in the lobby waiting for their foster dogs shared Snack’s sentiment.

Nearly every seat in the waiting area at BARCS was filled Thursday afternoon, “which is wonderful,” said Noelle Patterson, a spokesperson for BARCS, adding that about 15 to 20 dogs had already been put in temporary care.

“The goal was really to just get out as many as possible so that we have less here to care for,” Patterson said. “It’s also great for any dog to get out at any point in time.”

Jonathan Snack pets his short-term foster dog, Jetsen, at BARCS. (Sara Ruberg/The Banner)

Medium and large dogs are most in need of the weekend getaways because on-site staff can care for small dogs and cats more easily, she said. Cats are not suited for short-term stays, BARCS said in a post, and those with other pets at home will need to keep their foster dogs separated from them for the weekend.

Shelby and Sierra Gold, residents of Parkville, were excited to pick up their timid, part-pit bull pup named Cheeto Burrito. The two felt the weekend could be a good test run for keeping the dog longer.

“He was one that they’d posted a couple days ago about,” Sierra Gold said. “We were already thinking about it.”

Shelter staff is asking people to inquire about fostering a dog at the BARCS building at 2490 Giles Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. It will be closed to the public over the weekend so its staff can focus on caring for the animals.

BARCS is located in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of Baltimore. (Sara Ruberg/The Banner)

BARCS, which has about 150 animals in its care at any given time, will have only about 10 staff members staying overnight in the facility over the weekend.

“If we can get even half the dogs in our care out of here, that would be amazing,” Patterson said.