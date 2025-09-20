Baltimore police responded to two shootings and a fire that left three people dead in the span of six hours between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Two of those people were killed in separate shootings, and the other person was found inside a possibly vacant home that caught fire, according to a press release from Baltimore City Police.

The weekend kicked off with a non-fatal shooting near a high school in Dorchester where a Friday football had just ended. Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 6:22 pm outside of Forest Park High School.

A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police roped off a large crime scene, stretching from 4403 Liberty Heights to the high school’s campus, according to the Baltimore City Police scanner on Broadcastify.

No students from the school or its rival were involved or hurt, said Ninia Mouzone, Forest Park High School’s principal, in a letter to the school community on Friday evening.

“An evening meant to showcase school spirit and community pride was disrupted by violence that has no place in or around our school communities,” she said in the letter.

Later in the evening, officers were patrolling East Baltimore when they heard gunfire near the 1100 block of E. 20th Street at 8:40 pm. There, they found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Hours after this shooting, Baltimore police and fire responded to a fire around 2:10 am on the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. After the fire was extinguished, a K-9 unit search the homes, which may have been vacant, and found an unidentified victim.

The cause of death of the person found in the building fire was not immediately clear.

Fire officials and homicide detectives are investigating.

Less than 10 minutes later, a patrol unit in the Madison Park area responded to a report of a shooting on the 300 block of Presstman Street. A man with gunshot wounds was located and transported to a hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made in any of the three shootings, the police said on Saturday morning. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Homicides in Baltimore have hit historic lows and remain well under the 2024 numbers. But the city is inching close to 100 homicides in 2025.

There have been over 230 non-fatal shootings in 2025 as well, which is still under the nearly 300 mark that Baltimore hit at this point last year.