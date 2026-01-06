If buying a house ranks near the top of your wish list, you might be shopping during one of the toughest real estate economies to date.

That’s because mortgage interest rates, spiking materials costs — partially tariff-related — and persistently low inventory have kept prices high in Maryland. Rental prices have similarly trended upward.

Local governments, attuned to the economic uncertainty, have devised some financial incentives to retain more households on their tax rolls. Some of them are loans to be repaid later, but others are entirely forgivable for homeowners who plan to stay put. Here is a sampling of the down payment, closing cost and home-buying incentives available, organized by jurisdiction:

Anywhere in Maryland

Baltimore

Baltimore County

Baltimore County’s Settlement Expense Loan Program awards up to $10,000 to low- and-moderate income households who are first-time homebuyers. The loan is forgivable if the homeowner agrees to live in the property for 15 years.

Howard County

The Settlement Downpayment Loan Program in Howard County provides low-interest loans for settlement and down payment costs and are deferred until the sale of the home, refinance or default.

Anne Arundel County

Arundel Community Development Services offers first-time homebuyers no-interest loans of up to $50,000 for closing costs, down payment aid and mortgage write-downs that can be deferred for up to 30 years. Borrowers’ incomes must be less than 100% of the area median income for the Baltimore area, or about $91,188 for a single person or $104,250 for two people.

Montgomery County

The Montgomery Homeownership Program offers recipients of the Maryland Mortgage Program up to a $25,000, interest-free loan for down payment and closing cost help, with any remainder applied to the principal balance. It’s deferrable for up to 30 years. A similar option provides the first mortgage plus 3% of the sales price of the property to be put toward the down payment or closing costs.

First-time homebuyers who work for the county government get $25,000 for down payment and closing costs from the Montgomery Employee Down Payment Assistance Loan, with any remainder applied to the principal balance. The loans are deferrable for up to 30 years.

The Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County’s Revolving Closing Cost Assistance Program offers 5% of the sales price up to $10,000 as a second mortgage, to be paid off in monthly payments with interest.

Prince George’s County

The Pathway to Purchase program awards first-time buyers 0% interest, deferred payment loans of up to $25,000 for down payment and closing costs that can be forgiven after 10 years.

Harford County