The Silver Spring man accused of kidnapping a teen girl picked her up in Kentucky after establishing a relationship with her online, drove her to Florida and then to Maryland, according to WLEX, Lexington, Kentucky’s NBC affiliate.

Christian Alexander Delgado was taken to Rockcastle County Detention Center in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, early Friday morning, according to the detention center’s website.

Delgado, 37, is charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner, who had been missing since Oct. 14.

He has a court date at the county’s district court at 9:30 a.m. Monday. His bond was set at $1 million.

WLEX said it had obtained an arrest warrant in the case. A Rockcastle County detective said Wagoner was reported missing by her foster parent, according to the news outlet. Wagoner’s foster family was unable to locate her, and no one saw her leave her home.

Her father, Dusty Wagoner, in a report aired on Lexington CBS affiliate WKYT on Friday, said her return was a “gift from God” and thanked an unnamed woman living near the suspect who, he said, asked his daughter if she was the missing girl she had seen in reports.

“Without that, I never would have found her,” a tearful Dusty Wagoner told WKYT. “I feel like she saved my daughter’s life.”

He also said his daughter is not yet home. She is “doing OK” but is “blaming herself for a lot of stuff she doesn’t understand,” he continued. “She’s a child.”

The teen, who had been living with a foster family, called her aunt the day after Christmas to tell her where she was, according to the news report.

An official at the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office told The Banner in a phone call that further details about the investigation could be made available Monday.

An online meetup

A detective wrote in the arrest warrant that Wagoner “planned on running away for several weeks,” WLEX’s report said. Delgado reportedly told authorities he met Wagoner online and drove from Florida to Kentucky to get her. He then reportedly drove back to Florida before taking her to his home in Maryland, according to WLEX.

It isn’t immediately clear what connection Delgado has with Florida and whether he maintains a residence there.

Police and U.S. Marshals found Wagoner with Delgado in his Silver Spring home Dec. 26.

He was arraigned in Montgomery County District Court in Rockville on Dec. 29. “This is all a huge misunderstanding,” he said over videoconference at that bond hearing.

Authorities disputed his version of events. “He took her from her home into Montgomery County, where she was found,” Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Rubinstein said. “There was no intent for this girl to go back to her family.”