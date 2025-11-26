An unidentified man and a 28-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after they were found with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle in Baltimore, police said.

Officers were responding to a report of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of East Monument Street in Oldtown when they discovered the two in a crashed vehicle on the 700 block of Ensor Street, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting caused the crash.

The two were taken to a hospital and were later pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are investigating.

A Johns Hopkins University shuttle was also involved in the crash, but no one in the vehicle was injured, said Lindsey Eldridge, a spokesperson with the Baltimore Police Department.

An MTA bus was in the vicinity of the shooting this morning, but was not involved in the crash, said Paul Shepard, a spokesperson with the Maryland Transit Administration.