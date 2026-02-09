Montgomery County Police charged a man with two sexual assaults that occurred decades ago, and are worried there might be more victims.

Carl Rice Jr., of Mitchells, Virginia, was connected to a 1988 assault through evidence, analyzed last year, that matched his DNA in the FBI’s national database, police said in a statement on Monday.

“Based on information gathered and the circumstances of these cases, detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward,” said Montgomery County Police, who charged him with the sexual assaults in December.

Rice is in prison in Virginia. He has previous arrests in other jurisdictions related to rape and sexual assault.

An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 9 charged him with two counts of first-degree rape and kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sex offense, three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

Those charges stem from two separate assaults, the first on June 24, 1988, when he allegedly attacked a woman near the Friendship Heights Metro station.

On Sept. 19, 1990, Rice allegedly restrained a woman in his car, drove to Bethesda and sexually assaulted her there.

Montgomery police said they worked on these cases with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department Cold Case Sex Assault Unit because they occurred near the D.C. border.

Montgomery police’s Major Crimes Division Cold Case Unit is overseeing the sexual assault cases.