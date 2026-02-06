U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Germantown man this week at Washington Dulles International Airport for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

Nelvis Gonzalez Prudencio, 43, was detained Sunday before he boarded a plane to El Salvador, Montgomery County Police said Friday.

His name appeared on a national crime database that alerted federal officers to a warrant for his arrest.

In 2021, detectives with Montgomery Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division, working with child welfare services, investigated a report that Gonzalez Prudencio had allegedly abused a child younger than 12.

The most recent abuse allegation was made a year before the investigation began.

The arrest warrant charged Gonzalez Prudencio with sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sexual offense, and placed his name in the database. He agreed to turn himself in to police in November 2022 but didn’t.

Police said Gonzalez Prudencio is jailed in Loudoun County, Virginia, and awaits extradition to Maryland.

It was not clear Friday afternoon if Gonzalez Prudencio had retained an attorney.