Two people have been charged with felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft and more than 50 counts of malicious destruction of property related to a pet cremation scandal in which dozens of people learned they were given false animal remains from a Baltimore County business.

Yalanda Ward, of Baltimore, was charged earlier this month, and court documents list her husband, Rodney Ward, as a codefendant. Yalanda Ward was arrested earlier this month and is out on bail.

Rodney Ward was arrested Wednesday on the same charges as Yalanda Ward, according to Adam Lippe, an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore County. Rodney Ward’s case has not yet appeared in online court records.

Baltimore County Police announced in mid-April they were investigating a Catonsville business, Loving Care Pet Cremations, for alleged “theft by deception” over the “improper disposal” of animal remains.

The investigation began after several instances of pet owners discovering their deceased animals were not disposed of properly.

In some cases, pet owners were called by animal control because the bodies of their pets were found dumped by the roadside.

The alleged victims say they hired Rodney Ward to cremate their pets, and were given what they were told were cremains — but instead turned out not to be.

“This is a pretty mean case,” Lippe said. “I find this to be very mean.”

Many of the Wards’ alleged victims formed a community and support group in the wake of discovering they might not be in possession of their beloved pets’ remains.

Zoey Robinson-Budreski, who operates a pet crematory in Baltimore, said at least 60 people were given falsified remains. She investigated some of the cases, and found that some bags of “remains” were instead filled with wire, screw and other debris.

Robinson-Budreski said she was happy for the victims, but has some anxiety about how the cases will play out in court.

“I feel obligated to help these people. It’s a calling, something I have to do to make it right,” she said, referring to the alleged victims. “These people have become my friends.”

Robinson-Budreski said she would investigate any remains of other potential victims, too.

Nikki Pickens is one of the pet owners who said she was given false remains from Rodney Ward. She organized an online support group called “Norby and Friends,” in honor of her cat, Norby, who died.

Learning the Wards were charged and arrested was “validating,” she said.

“It’s validating our pets, that they were ours, they’re our family, they’re not just creatures that you think they are,” Pickens said.

Yalanda Ward has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 6. Rodney Ward was set for a bail review Thursday afternoon.

Lippe said that anyone else who thinks they may be a potential victim should contact Baltimore County Police at 410-887-0872.