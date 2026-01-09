Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Penn North earlier this week as a homicide.

A Western District officer was patrolling the 1200 block of West North Avenue on Sunday when he received reports that a man had been struck by a car, according to a news release.

The man, identified as Philip Jones, 48, was suffering from multiple abrasions to the head and body, police said. Jones was taken to an area hospital, where he died Wednesday.

On Friday, police said detectives determined “following interviews with witnesses and a thorough investigation” that the incident was not accidental and is being investigated as a homicide.

This marks the third homicide in the city this year — the first two were shootings. Baltimore again saw a notable decline in violence last year, with 133 killings in 2025, its lowest homicide total in at least 48 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.