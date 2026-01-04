A 55-year-old man was killed in East Baltimore Saturday, marking the first homicide investigation of 2026 following another year of notable decline in violence in the city.

Baltimore Police were called to the 700 block of North Patterson Park Avenue near the intersection with Monument Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Just days earlier, Baltimore rounded out 2025 with 133 killings, its lowest homicide total in at least 48 years. For nearly a decade, the city experienced more than 300 homicides annually. The decline mirrors national trends in violence, although Baltimore has outpaced other cities.

Anyone with information about the Saturday shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be directed to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.