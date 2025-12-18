A bicyclist died Thursday after colliding with an SUV in Cloverly, Montgomery County Police said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. in the 15200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Greater Silver Spring.

First responders were dispatched to the scene on a report of the crash.

The bicyclist, a man who was not identified, was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene. The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

More information, including the identity of the deceased man, is expected to be released later.