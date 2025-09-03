The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal incident in Parkville as a murder-suicide, a police spokesperson said Tuesday night.

Officers went to the 9200 block of Avondale Road around 10:45 a.m., where they found a woman suffering from “apparent trauma” and declared dead at the scene.

A man at the scene had a gunshot wound to his upper body and was transported to a hospital, where he later died, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton said in an email. Shelton called this a domestic indecent that is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

This incident comes just days after a double murder-suicide in Catonsville last week. Officers responded to a wellness check in the 740 block of Wilton Farm Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 28.

Inside one of the homes, they discovered the dead bodies of Chantel Sharieff, 42, suffering from trauma; her child Kimana Sharieff, 6, with a gunshot wound; and Kimana’s father, 43-year-old Mustafa Sharieff, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There have been 23 homicide victims in Baltimore County as of Aug. 30, according to online crime data.