Anne Arundel County Police arrested a security worker involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday at a defense company’s Linthicum offices, officials announced.

Police are investigating the shooting that happened at the facility of Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technology company. The incident involved two contractors at the facility, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a news release that one contracted security worker had been apprehended. Law enforcement and company officials said this is an isolated incident.

“We are working with local law enforcement as they investigate the incident. The safety of our employees and contractors at all our facilities remains our top priority,” a spokesperson for Northrop Grumman said in a statement.

Workers at the Northrop Grumman facility, in the 1500 block of West Nursery Road, develop microelectronics, advanced sensing systems, navigation tools and other technologies. In its latest earnings report, the company said it brought in $11.7 billion in the last quarter of 2025, a 10% increase from a year prior. The company’s stock was up 1.5% Wednesday at $689.13.