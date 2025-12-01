Just in case there is any confusion: Montgomery County police want to make it clear that their officers are easily identifiable.

In a post on social media, police reminded the public how their officers can be identified as county police and that they also wear name tags.

While police did not mention any specific law enforcement agency, the posts said several agencies operate in the county and coincide with complaints about stepped-up deportation efforts by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel who sometimes wear masks, ambiguous uniforms and travel in unmarked vehicles when detaining people.

Montgomery County officer Carlos Cortes said police wear badges that say police officer, or police detective, followed by “Montgomery County MD.” Officers also wear name tags with their last name and an identification number.

Anyone unsure whether a law enforcement officer works for county police can call 301-279-8000 to confirm an officer’s identity, police said.

“We’re here to keep our community safe, and we want to be easily recognized,” Cortes said.

Patches on the front and back of bulletproof vests, police said, also identify officers as county police officers.

“Even though the colors and styles can vary, the words don’t,” Cortes said of the department’s uniforms. “You’ll always see police from Montgomery County.”

In another similar post on the department’s X page that was pinned, Police Chief Marc Yamada conveys the same message in English.