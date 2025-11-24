A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man Monday to life in prison without parole for a shooting inside a downtown Silver Spring parking garage that killed a college student in 2023.

Ramone Ramsay, 33, was convicted in January of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of use of a handgun in commission of a felony and one count of illegal possession of a firearm, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ramsay fatally shot 21-year-old Kymani Bailey while also shooting in the direction of two women Bailey was walking to their car at the parking garage near Thayer and Silver Spring avenues, prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced a man to life in prison Monday for killing 21-year-old Kymani Bailey as he walked two women to their car at a parking garage near Thayer and Silver Spring avenues in 2023. (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

The violence occurred about 2:45 a.m. on July 8, 2023.

Ramsay had been kicked out of a nearby night club before he shot at the three people in the garage.

County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement Monday that the shooting was “senseless.”

“Kymani Bailey was killed while performing the gentlemanly act of walking two young women to their car in a parking garage,” he said. “The defendant made the decision to randomly commit a deadly act of violence against innocent victims, and the result was tragic.”

Ramsay did not know Bailey or the women he was with, prosecutors said.

Before the shooting

Bailey was studying information technology at Prince George’s Community College, according to the state’s attorney’s office and an obituary. He worked at Ryder Supply Chain Solutions while attending college, the obituary said.

Prior to the 2023 shooting, Ramsay had been serving a prison sentence for a conviction involving drug and firearm possession. He was sentenced to nine years in 2015 but received a compassionate release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January, during a press conference following the jury’s conviction, McCarthy lamented that Ramsay had been released. Ramsay was also under a deportation order, McCarthy said in January. He added that the lives of the two women with Bailey were “miraculously spared.”

During that same news conference, Bailey’s mother, Natasha Bailey, said her son was a “kind and loving person” — a person who “always took care of other people.”

She also bemoaned that Ramsay was free instead of in prison when her son was killed.

She said Ramsay “continued to terrorize the community” and “escalated to killing my son without any remorse.”

An attorney representing Ramsay was not immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.