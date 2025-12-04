Prince George’s County Police arrested a 22-year-old man for a fatal shooting at MGM National Harbor hotel and casino in Oxon Hill, officials announced Thursday.

Police apprehended Benjamin Williams Thursday morning for the death of 23-year-old Darnell Hawkins Jr. on Wednesday. Williams fled the area after the shooting, prompting nearby schools to lock down while officers searched for him. Police said investigative techniques, such as Williams being captured on video, helped them identify him as the alleged shooter.

Williams now faces first- and second-degree murder and assault and handgun violation charges, online court records show. The Fort Washington man is being held without bond at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections and had no attorney listed on online court records.

Just before noon Wednesday, Prince George’s County Police officers responded to a shooting at the food court of MGM National Harbor hotel and casino. Police Chief George Nader said at a news conference Wednesday that Hawkins was ordering food when Williams approached and opened fire on him.

Police suspect the shooting was targeted and believe Hawkins, who is from Washington, D.C., and Williams knew each another, though they’re still investigating.

A representative for MGM did not respond to a request for comment.