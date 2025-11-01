Two hearings in the criminal case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Beltsville man wrongly deported to El Salvador earlier this year, have been delayed after his lawyers accused the Justice Department of “stonewalling” efforts to gather evidence and call witnesses, court records show.

The hearings, now set for early December, will examine whether the government’s decision to charge Abrego Garcia amounts to vindictive prosecution. In October, U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw in Tennessee found a “realistic likelihood of vindictiveness,” citing public comments by senior Justice Department officials.

Ahead of the evidentiary hearing, which was originally scheduled for next week, the defense said that prosecutors have prevented them from calling relevant witnesses, including Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers also said they’ve received no information on the documents prosecutors would present at the hearing.

The defense said the case should be dismissed since the prosecutors did not supply sufficient documents or witnesses ahead of the hearings.

“Cases do not magically appear on the desks of prosecutors,” said Sean Hecker, one of Abrego Garcia’s layers, in a court filing. “The motivations of the people who place the file on the prosecutor’s desk are highly relevant when considering a motion to dismiss for vindictive prosecution.”

Crenshaw decided to reschedule the case for early December instead, according to the court docket.

Vindictive prosecution, which is when a person is brought to court in retaliation for exercising their legal rights, is difficult to prove. Since the judge has already ruled that there is reasonable likelihood of vindictive motivations, the burden is shifted to the government to disprove that presumption.

It’s the latest turn in an eight-month battle between the Trump administration and Abrego Garcia that started when he was erroneously deported to his home country of El Salvador. When the government brought him back in June to the United States, it charged Abrego Garcia with two counts of felony smuggling in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Maryland has yet to rule whether or not Abrego Garcia can be released from immigration detention, where he has been held since August. The government said it would move to deport him to Liberia, a west African country with a history of human rights violations.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis reaffirmed that the government will keep Abrego Garcia in the country while she has an injunction in place pending her ruling.

Liberia is latest of several African countries the federal government has said it would send Abrego Garcia, including Uganda, Eswatini and Ghana.