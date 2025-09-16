A former youth ministry director in Baltimore County is set to serve seven years in prison after admitting on Tuesday to sexually abusing five students.

Kevin Guy, 32, of Reisterstown, who worked for Metro Maryland Youth for Christ, pleaded guilty in the Baltimore County Circuit Court to charges of sexual abuse of a minor and third- and fourth-degree sex offense.

Circuit Judge Stacy A. Mayer accepted the plea agreement, which calls for a sentence of 35 years in prison, with 28 years suspended. She scheduled sentencing for Dec. 17.

Guy will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

His attorney James McGuinn left the courtroom without commenting on the case.

The sentencing guidelines called for a punishment that ranged from four to 11 years in prison, Assistant State’s Attorney John Magee said.

Magee in detail laid out facts that supported the convictions.

From 2021 to 2024, Guy sexually abused the teens inside his home and car, at Bishop Cummins Reformed Episcopal Church in Catonsville and at a nearby Taco Bell. At the time, the boys’ ages ranged from 13 to 17.

Guy engaged in conduct that included touching the teens’ genitals, telling them about his sexual experiences and sending them explicit photos and videos.

At first, Guy denied the allegations. He told investigators that he discussed pornography and sex outside marriage because he “talked to students about everything,” Baltimore County Police reported.

Guy is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.