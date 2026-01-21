Federal authorities say the man Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot in Glen Burnie on Christmas Eve tried to drive away after officers smashed a window in his van.

ICE agents were “performing field operations” in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Glen Burnie when they saw a white work van and determined that Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins was the driver, wrote Sean O’Rourke, an FBI special agent, in an affidavit supporting two charges against Sousa-Martins.

O’Rourke wrote that agents followed Sousa-Martins to West Court, where they boxed in his van with their vehicles and approached him to determine his immigration status.

The officers ordered Sousa-Martins, who was apparently in the area to do electrical work, to get out of the van and he refused, O’Rourke wrote. Sousa-Martins, O’Rourke added, “stated to the officers ‘Why are you doing this? I’m a U.S. citizen’ and ‘No, I’m not coming out.’”

After the immigrant repeatedly refused to exit the van, ICE officers used a “glass break tool” to shatter the driver’s side window and tried to drag him out, O’Rourke wrote. At that point, the FBI agent added, Sousa-Martins said an expletive and placed his car in drive.

Agents struggled to move the gear shift out of drive, then Sousa-Martins threw the van in reverse, according to O’Rourke’s affidavit. When Sousa-Martins put the van in drive again, multiple agents fired at him.

Court records show Sousa-Martins faces two federal criminal charges: resisting, opposing, impeding or interfering with certain officers and destruction of government property.

Attorneys with the Maryland Federal Public Defender’s office, which is representing Sousa-Martins, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. attorney’s office for Maryland, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.

The charges come amid intensified scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s massive immigration enforcement push, which reached a fever pitch following an ICE agent’s fatal shooting of Renee Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, in Minneapolis earlier this month.

In Maryland, ICE said it was conducting a “targeted enforcement operation” in the Glen Burnie area on the morning of Dec. 24.

The federal agency said agents approached a white work van being driven by Sousa-Martins, a Portuguese immigrant who authorities said had overstayed his visa, in a residential court in Glen Burnie and asked him to turn the engine off.

Sousa-Martins refused agents’ orders, federal officials said in a written statement. “He then drove his van directly at ICE officers, it appeared he was trying to run them over.”

Fearing for their lives, three ICE agents opened fire, striking Sousa-Martins, federal and Anne Arundel County authorities said.

Sousa-Martins’ van accelerated between two buildings and crashed into a tree.

Questions have surrounded ICE’s account of the incident since shortly after the incident.

ICE originally said that Salomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, a native of El Salvador who was in the United States illegally, was a passenger in Sousa-Martins’ van and suffered whiplash during the encounter.

But photos that the agency posted online showed a bullet hole in the passenger’s side of the crashed van. Anne Arundel County police, the first agency to provide information about the shooting, said that day that the second injured person was outside the van.

The Banner reported that an attorney for Serrano-Esquivel said he was in fact arrested hours before the shooting — and hours away — in Southern Maryland. The Salvadoran was injured when the ICE vehicle he was being detained in crashed and he couldn’t brace himself because his hands were cuffed, the attorney said.

Only after Anne Arundel police confirmed The Banner’s reporting on Jan. 9 and publicly disputed that part of ICE’s account did the federal agency change its story about the violent encounter.

Law enforcement has long justified shooting motorists by claiming that those they shot were using their vehicles as weapons, forcing officers to fire “defensively,” according to The New York Times.

ICE and the Trump administration offered similar accounts of Good’s shooting death in Minnesota and another shooting by immigration agents in Portland, Oregon.

But former ICE officials and policing experts interviewed by The Banner said that law enforcement officers have long been trained to exercise caution when approaching moving vehicles and to avoid standing in such a vehicle’s path.

Banner reporter Sara Ruberg contributed to this story.