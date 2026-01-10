Federal officials on Friday changed their account of the Christmas Eve shooting by immigration agents in Glen Burnie, reversing course after repeatedly doubling down on their story. It came a day after Anne Arundel County Police publicly disputed it.

Until Friday evening, ICE had maintained that, on the morning of Dec. 24, agents approached a work van occupied by two people in the country illegally. They said the driver, Tiago Alexandre Sousa-Martins of Portugal, rammed ICE vehicles and tried to run officers over on a residential court, forcing them to open fire. Three agents shot at Sousa-Martins, striking him.

That much remains true, according to the agency.

But Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, walked back the agency’s claims that a Salvadoran man, Salomon Antonio Serrano-Esquivel, was in the passenger’s seat of Sousa-Martin’s van and suffered whiplash when it crashed into a tree after the shooting.

McLaughlin said Friday that Serrano-Esquivel was in ICE custody and was injured when Sousa-Martins rammed the ICE vehicle he was in.

Photos that ICE posted online the day of the shooting appeared to show a bullet hole in the passenger side of the van’s windshield. And a bystander’s video of the aftermath reviewed by The Banner showed several agents running to the driver’s side door of the van and pulling out a man, who was taken away on a stretcher. There was no indication of a passenger in the video.

On the day of the shooting, a county police spokesperson said the second person injured in the shooting was outside the van. The Banner later reported that an attorney for Serrano-Esquivel said he was arrested by ICE hours before the shooting in Southern Maryland and was injured when the ICE vehicle carrying him crashed because he was unable to brace himself with his hands cuffed.

Anne Arundel Police confirmed The Banner’s reporting about Serrano-Esquivel in a statement Thursday.

Neither ICE nor Homeland Security responded to questions about Serrano-Esquivel’s arrest or about their protocols for transporting people they have arrested.

A policing expert told The Banner it’s common practice in law enforcement to transport a person to custody immediately after their arrest, rather than driving around doing other assignments with the arrested person in the vehicle. The expert said immediately transporting an arrestee is best for their safety and that of the officers.

Democratic elected officials in Maryland said conflicting accounts of the Glen Burnie shooting underscored the importance of a local investigation, especially in light of the agency’s questionable account of an ICE agent’s shooting Wednesday of U.S. citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis, which was captured on video.

There is no known video of the ICE shooting in Glen Burnie.

Minnesota officials said the federal government was preventing local law enforcement from investigating Good’s killing.

Anne Arundel County Police have not experienced similar hurdles, county officials said.

Police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy said Thursday that detectives had interviewed Sousa-Martins and Serrano-Esquivel — potentially the only witnesses to the shooting who do not work for ICE.

After the shootings in Glen Burnie and Minneapolis, ICE officials offered similar accounts of what transpired. They said the people shot by agents used their vehicles as weapons, forcing officers, fearing for their lives, to fire in self-defense.

Federal officials recited a similar account following another shooting of two people by immigration officials Thursday in Portland, Oregon.