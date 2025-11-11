In a possible sign of looming charges, the Baltimore Police officer depicted in a viral video driving his car at a man in Northwest Baltimore has been suspended without pay during an ongoing criminal investigation, according to a department spokesperson.

Lindsey Eldridge, the department’s chief spokesperson, confirmed Monday night that Officer Robert A. Parks, who had been suspended with pay since Oct. 30, was now suspended without pay.

Under state law, officers can only be suspended without pay if they are charged with certain types of crimes or on an emergency basis if a police chief decides it is in the public interest, and the latter can only be imposed for 30 days. But Eldridge on Monday declined to say why Parks’ status had changed.

After the video first surfaced, Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley denounced it while city State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he was “deeply concerned.” Bates added at the time that his office won’t call the officer as a witness in any active criminal prosecutions during the investigations and his suspension.

On Oct. 31, after critics attacked the department for continuing to pay Parks during the investigations, the department sought to explain state law, posting on social media that officers can only be suspended without pay if they are charged with a “disqualifying crime,” defined as a crime of violence, a felony, or a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of more than two years; a misdemeanor committed in the performance of duties as a police officer; or a misdemeanor involving dishonesty, fraud, theft or misrepresentation.

A police commissioner may also impose an emergency suspension with or without pay “if the chief determines that such a suspension is in the best interest of the public.”

On Monday night, Parks’ attorney Chaz Ball declined to comment. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Mike Mancuso also declined to comment on Tuesday morning.

Representatives with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment about the investigation.

Parks has been on the force since 2020. In the video, Parks interacts with a young man in the Park Heights neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore as someone films the encounter.

@cmndrmusa Baltimore PD overdoing it trying to run over a black man ♬ original sound - Chief

“What’s your reason for stopping him? You don’t even got no reason for stopping him, yo,” the person filming says.

It is unclear from the video why the officer and the young man were interacting. But WBAL reported that the man told them the officer was trying to talk to him because he had a pending charge of failure to appear in court for driving without a license.

The person capturing the moment encourages the man to walk away. He obliges and begins walking down a nearby alleyway.

That’s when Parks jumps into his black police cruiser and speeds toward the young man, nearly running him over. The man just barely escapes as he runs through tall grass and down the street away from the officer.

As the man continues running, the officer pursues him in the cruiser, turning his sirens on and honking his horn. In the process, the police officer crashes the vehicle into the yard of a nearby home.