The Maryland Public Defender’s Office chided city officials for not identifying an officer suspended and under investigation after a viral video appeared to show him driving off-road and attempting to hit someone with his cruiser before crashing into a fence.

“When the state refuses to disclose even the name of an officer caught on video attempting to run down a civilian, it violates both the spirit of the consent decree and prosecutors’ obligation to provide information about officers’ credibility concerns,” said Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartigue and Marguerite Lanaux, the district public defender for Baltimore, in a joint statement.

The Police Department said the officer was suspended and an internal investigation had been initiated.

In statements issued Wednesday afternoon, Police Commissioner Richard Worley called the video “not only disturbing, but alarming.” Mayor Brandon Scott said what was depicted on the video was “deeply concerning.”

State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he was “deeply concerned” and his office won’t call the officer as a witness in any active criminal prosecutions during the investigations and his suspension.

But police said they wouldn’t identify the officer in question amid the investigation, and prosecutors didn’t publicly name him either.

On Thursday morning, the Police Department’s leadership met publicly with the judge overseeing their federal oversight for the first time since April.

It took about an hour for the topic of the viral video to come up, with U.S. Judge James K. Bredar commenting that his law clerks showed it to him on a social media app. Bredar said the goal for the department is not for incidents of misconduct to not occur, but to handle them swiftly and effectively.

To that end, Brian Nadeau, head of the department’s internal affairs division, said that they started a case on the officer within 16 hours of the incident and immediately suspended his police powers.

While Bredar broadly cheered the agency’s progress on internal investigations and reform, the public defenders said such incidents were “undermining the consent decree’s goals and enabling officers with credibility issues to operate in the shadows.”

The BPD officer, who is white, is seen in the video interacting with a young Black man in the Park Heights neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore as someone films the encounter.

“What’s your reason for stopping him? You don’t even got no reason for stopping him, yo,” the person filming says.

It is unclear in the video why the officer and the young man were interacting, but WBALTV-11 reported the man told them that the officer was trying to talk to him because he had a failure to appear in court for driving without a license.

The person capturing the moment encourages the man who the officer is after to walk away. He obliges and begins walking down a nearby alleyway.

That’s when the officer jumps into his black police cruiser and speeds toward the young man, nearly running him over. The man just barely escapes the bumper of the cruiser as he runs through tall grass and down the street away from the police officer.

As the man continues running, the officer pursues him in the cruiser, turning his sirens on and honking his horn. In the process, the police officer crashes the vehicle into the yard of a nearby home.

The public defenders’ office said prosecutors specifically needed to provide more information about the officer.

“How many other officers with similar credibility issues or misconduct histories are currently testifying in cases where people’s liberty is at stake?” Dartigue and Lanaux said. “The SAO’s obstruction of access to officer personnel records perpetuates the problems the consent decree was designed to eliminate and prevents us from identifying and challenging bad actors in court.”

Banner reporters Ben Conarck and Darreonna Davis contributed to this article.