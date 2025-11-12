A Baltimore Police officer shown in a viral video chasing and then striking a man with his vehicle has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder, authorities said Wednesday.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates outlined the criminal charges of attempted second-degree murder, first degree assault, reckless driving and misconduct in office against Officer Robert A. Parks at a noontime news conference.

The attempted murder charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, appeared to be part of the most serious criminal case brought against an officer for on-duty actions in recent years.

“The charges brought forward in this indictment reflect the seriousness and dangerous nature of actions we all witnessed in the viral video of Officer Parks driving his vehicle directly at a civilian while on duty,” Bates said. “These are the exact charges we would bring forth for anyone operating a vehicle in that matter, whether you’re police or whether you’re a civilian.”

Asked what he thought when he saw the video, Bates replied: “This fool lost his mind.”

Parks turned himself in at one of Baltimore’s circuit courthouses late Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Sam Cogen. By the afternoon, Parks appeared before Baltimore Circuit Judge LaZette C. Ringgold-Kirksey, who ordered the officer to be released on home detention, citing his lack of a prior criminal record and the earlier suspension of his policing powers. Prosecutors did not oppose the request for home detention.

Parks can only leave his house for medical and legal appointments, the judge said.

“Otherwise,” Ringgold-Kirksey said, “you are in the house.”

The indictment was foreshadowed earlier this week after Parks’ status in the department changed from suspended with pay to suspended without pay. Under state law, police officers can only be suspended without pay if they are charged with a crime, or on an emergency basis for no longer than 30 days.

The social media video showed only part of the interaction between the man and the officer, according to the city’s top prosecutor. His investigators also watched body camera footage and surveillance footage from area businesses.

Bates said Parks had driven up to a bar on Wiley Avenue in Northwest Baltimore and told men standing outside that “it’s getting a little hot, guys,” an apparent reference to them lingering too long. “I just need you guys to take a lap,” Parks said.

As the men walked off, Parks followed one of them and asked him to come over to his car. “Don’t make it worse,” Parks said, according to Bates.

The man declined and turned to walk away.

“I’m gonna call the dogs to come get you,” Parks said, according to Bates.

What happened next was captured in the social media footage.

State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates, joined by his Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit, announces the indictment of Officer Parks at a press conference on Wednesday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Banner)

The person capturing the moment encourages the man to walk away, and the man walks down a nearby alleyway. Parks then jumps into his black police vehicle and drives into a vacant lot toward the young man, nearly running him over. The man appears to escape as he runs through tall grass and down the street away from the officer.

At one point, Bates said, the man was struck by the police vehicle driven by Parks.

As the man continues running, the officer pursues him in the cruiser, turning on his sirens and honking his horn. In the process, the police officer crashes the vehicle into the yard of a nearby home.

“Let me be clear: the actions we saw in that video of Officer Parks are entirely unacceptable,” Bates said Wednesday. “They are not the actions that the majority of the Baltimore City Police force would even consider.”

Bates said police officers have rules and regulations governing how to use their vehicles and when to use force, and encouraging de-escalation techniques. The policies state that “it is better to allow a suspect to temporarily escape apprehension than to jeopardize anyone’s safety in a vehicle pursuit,” Bates said.

Bates added that if convicted on all counts, Parks faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

“This officer’s actions were unacceptable, and completely at odds with how we expect our public servants to act,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Wednesday. “We are thankful to our partners in the State’s Attorney’s office for their work, and will be closely following the outcome of this trial. If convicted, the officer will be fired immediately, in accordance with the law.”

David Jaros, a criminal law professor at the University of Baltimore, said that it is “inherent in our system” that prosecutors tend to bring the most aggressive charges they can reasonably argue in court to put them in a better position to negotiate a plea deal.

But the charge of attempted second-degree murder could be difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, Jaros warned, because it requires proving intent — that the officer was attempting to kill the young man seen in the video.

“It’s a pretty aggressive charge, given the facts,” Jaros said.

If the case were to go to trial, Jaros theorized that prosecutors would have to not only show intent, but that, if the young man did not get out of the way of the vehicle, he would have likely been killed.

“It’s not enough to show that he was extremely reckless,” Jaros said. “Because this is an attempted murder charge, the prosecutor would have to charge that he had the intent to kill, and that would be the greatest hurdle here.”

Chaz Ball, Parks’ attorney, declined to comment. And the union that represents Baltimore Police officers asked the public to keep an open mind about the officer, who has been charged but not found guilty of a crime.

“As States Attorney Bates mentioned, an indictment does not mean guilty,” Mike Mancuso, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3, said in a statement Wednesday. Mancuso also said in his statement that Bates failed at his news conference to disclose details about Parks’ side of the encounter.

Jamal Turner, chairman of Baltimore’s Police Accountability Board, a citizen-led oversight body that weighs in on police misconduct, said he was appreciative of the state’s attorney for pursuing criminal charges, as well as the police commissioner’s comments condemning the behavior seen in the video after it went viral.

“We are not against police officers,” Turner said. “We are against police officers that perform their duty without integrity. This officer not only violated code of conduct and broke rules and laws, he attempted to injure a member of the community. There’s no excuse for that behavior.”

Turner added he is “hoping justice gets served.”

Banner reporter Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this article.