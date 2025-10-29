A Baltimore Police officer has been suspended and is under investigation after a video that appears to show him attempting to hit someone with his cruiser was shared across social media platforms.

The white police officer is seen in the video interacting with a young Black man who is wearing a black puffer coat, blue joggers, a blue hoodie, a cap and sneakers. Another young man, known on Instagram as @1grandsxnn, is filming the encounter.

“What’s your reason for stopping him? You don’t even got no reason for stopping him, yo,” the person filming says.

It is unclear why the officer and the young man were interacting.

The person capturing the moment encourages the man who the officer is after to walk away. He obliges and begins walking down a nearby alleyway.

@cmndrmusa Baltimore PD overdoing it trying to run over a black man ♬ original sound - Chief

That’s when the officer jumps into his black police cruiser and speeds toward the young man, nearly running him over. The man just barely escapes the bumper of the cruiser as he runs through tall grass and down the street away from the police officer.

“Ayo, what the fuck? You gone hit him with the car?” the person recording yells. “Hell no, yo!”

As the man continues running, the officer pursues him in the cruiser, turning his sirens on and honking his horn. In the process, the police officer crashes the vehicle into the yard of a nearby home.

“You really crashing out. ... Dude really tried to hit my mans,” the recorder says. “Dude really tried to hit bro with the car and all that. Oh, hell no!”

The video has been shared on Instagram, Reddit and TikTok, with many users voicing their concerns for how the officer handled the situation. They’re not alone.

In statements, Police Commissioner Richard Worley, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates echoed similar sentiments.

“What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming,” Worley said in a statement. “This is not how we expect our officers to behave and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department.”

The officer will be suspended from working, but he will still be compensated, said Baltimore Police spokesperson Vernon Davis.

Davis said BPD will not release the officer’s name nor years served with the department amid the ongoing investigation, which will be conducted by the department’s internal affairs division.

“This investigation will be thorough, in accordance with all laws and regulations, to ensure proper accountability,” Scott said in a statement.

Bates said in a news release his office is “deeply concerned by the viral video” and that the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit is also investigating the incident. Bates said the state’s attorney’s office won’t call the officer as a witness in any active criminal prosecutions during the investigations and his suspension.