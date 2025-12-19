A man who was shot by Baltimore Police officers after reportedly leading them on a chase and charging toward them with a car has been released from the hospital and arrested, officials announced Friday.

Officers tried initiating a traffic stop near North Charles and East 21st streets just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of drug activity in the area, Baltimore Police officials said.

But police say the driver of the car, 37-year-old Devin Thomas, fled the scene and led officers on a chase to a dead-end alley in the 500 block of West Lanvale Street. The three officers, Anthony Bennett, Austin Gutridge and Jacob Redding, got out of their cars, approached Thomas on foot and gave verbal commands to show his hands, officials said.

Police say Thomas reversed the car toward an officer, crashing into a fence and causing his passenger, 61-year-old Andrew Brown, to fall out of the vehicle. When Thomas accelerated toward the three officers, all of them discharged their weapons, striking him.

Thomas got out of the car and was handcuffed and given aid, police said. He was transported to a hospital and upon release was arrested.

Online court documents show Thomas faces charges of second-degree assault and using a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure. He had no attorney listed at the time of publication. Thomas has a bail hearing scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m., per online court records.

Brown was handcuffed that night, too, but a police department spokesperson said he was not charged. Police said they found two more guns and other drugs after searching the car he and Thomas rode in.

Bennett, a five-year force veteran; Gutridge, a 12-year veteran; and Redding, who has been with the department for four years, are all on routine administrative leave, officials said.

Two police cruisers with flashing lights and yellow tape sectioned off a part of Division Street near the Robert C. Marshall Park tennis courts Wednesday night following the incident. The scene was steps from one of the four Baltimore Police officer-involved fatalities this year.

On June 17, officers fatally shot Bilal Abdullah, 36, a popular arabber in the Penn North community. Police pursued Abdullah after receiving reports of him flashing a weapon in the area and shot him after he fired at and ran from officers.

Within a week and also in the West Baltimore area, Baltimore Police officers were involved in two other deaths: Dontae Melton Jr, 31, and Pytorcarcha Brooks, 70.

The first Baltimore Police officer-involved fatality this year was Jai Marc Howell, 26, who was shot after he fired a weapon at and ran from police in May.

This story has been updated.