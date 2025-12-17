Police descended on Upton after a Baltimore officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Division Street.

The Baltimore City FOP confirmed there was a shooting that involved officers, who appear not to be injured.

Two police cruisers with flashing lights and yellow tape sectioned off a part of Division Street near Robert C. Marshall Park Tennis Courts ahead of officials sharing more details about the incident.

Mayor Brandon Scott was slated to join the police, officials said.

The scene, with its patches of ice and silence of the night, is a stone’s throw from a previous Baltimore police-involved shooting earlier this year.

There have been three Baltimore Police officer-involved fatalities this year. The first person that officers fatally shot was 26-year-old Jai Marc Howell while he ran from police and fired at them in the 4600 block of York Road in May.

In June, Baltimore Police officers fatally shot three people within the span of a week. Officers fatally shot 36-year-old Bilal Abdullah, a West Baltimore arabber, on June 17 in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after he fired at and ran from officers. Police say they were pursuing him after learning he had flashed a weapon and threatened people in the area earlier that day.

Dontae Melton Jr, 31, died in the custody of 10 officers after he approached one requesting to be taken to a nearby hospital the night of June 24. Police restrained him and, amidst their nearly hourlong wait for a medical response, Melton lost consciousness. He died in the early hours of June 25.

Later that afternoon, police fatally shot 70-year-old Pytorcarcha Brooks while conducting a wellness check. Police burst into the woman’s home and she charged at officers with a knife. One responded with a Taser that was ineffective on the woman and, as she rose to approach officers again, another officer fatally shot her.

This story has been updated.