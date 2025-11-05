Baltimore County Police have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting in Dundalk that happened in September.

Tavon Frederick, 38, and Jacob Jordan, 21, are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and home invasion, police said Tuesday. Frederick is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Portship Road, a residential street near the city-county line, for reports of a shooting on Sept. 17 around 5:30 a.m.

They found Marcos Molina-Saravia, 35, in a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frederick and Jordan are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. Both have bond review hearings scheduled for Wednesday and preliminary hearings on Nov. 26.

This is a developing story.