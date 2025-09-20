In the pre-dawn morning hours Wednesday, Baltimore County Police responded to call about a shooting that killed Marcos Molina-Saravia.

The 35-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found dead in a residential neighborhood in northeast Dundalk down the block from Phillips Inn Restaurant off of Portship Road.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second homicide recorded in Baltimore County in the past week.

On Monday, Danny Geiger came home from work to find the lifeless body of his ex-wife, Patricia Watson-Geiger.

The 69-year-old Lutherville woman had endured trauma to her upper body, police say.

“It’s like walking into your house and finding your best friend dead,” Geiger told The Banner on Tuesday. The couple were married for 30 years and remained friends after divorcing, Geiger said.

They lived in a suburban neighborhood near the Hampton Elementary School on Oakcroft Drive.

Watson-Geiger’s death is still under investigation, police say.

According to Baltimore County Police data, there were 21 homicides recorded this year as of Sept. 13.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Molina-Saravia and Watson-Geiger to contact them at 410-887-4636, send an anonymous tip through Maryland’s Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 — any information can be rewarded with up to $2,000.

County police also urge folks to provide any details they may have about either crime to the department’s i-Watch program.