Anne Arundel County Police identified the married couple who were found fatally shot in a Harwood home last week.

Police found Sharon Ann Waldow, 78, and Mark Edward Waldow, 62, shot inside a home in the 100 block of Harwood Road on Jan. 22. Police were there conducting a well-being check because a neighbor “became concerned after not seeing or hearing from” the couple, officials said.

Sharon Waldow’s body was found in the lower level of the home, police said. A spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Sharon Waldow’s cause and manner of death are pending.

Mark Waldow’s body was found on the upper level of the home. His death was ruled a homicide, the chief medical examiner’s office determined.

Marc Limansky, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department, said it is investigating the couple’s shooting as suspicious deaths. A gun was found on the scene, police said.